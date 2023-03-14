Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $181,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $267,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Symbotic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 46,511 shares of company stock worth $781,379 in the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Read More

