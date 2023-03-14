Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Omnicell by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Omnicell by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.64. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $138.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,730.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,730.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,496 shares of company stock valued at $968,979. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.