Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,104,000 after buying an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,271,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,679,000 after acquiring an additional 54,291 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,111,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $299.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.