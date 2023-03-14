Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cummins by 48.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after buying an additional 666,567 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $236.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

