Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Lennar by 117.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,633,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Lennar by 319.8% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 326,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 248,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $11,830,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

NYSE:LEN opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $109.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.90. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

