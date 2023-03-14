Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of OptimizeRx worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 1,782.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 32,079 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 364,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of OPRX opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

