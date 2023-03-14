Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,544 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DVN opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $64.90. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

