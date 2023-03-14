Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $646,000 Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 125,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 47,808 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 91,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

MX stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

