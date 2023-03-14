Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $604,000 in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Janus International Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of JBI opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

