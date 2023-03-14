Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASO opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.