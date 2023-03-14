Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 15,421 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 204.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth approximately $7,049,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,611,000 after acquiring an additional 101,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 144,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on DV. TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.
Shares of DV stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 97.32 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
