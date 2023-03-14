Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 65.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 102.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
EnerSys Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
EnerSys Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
EnerSys Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
