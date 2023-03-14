Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The GEO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 429,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 309,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,221,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 658,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 953,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE GEO opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEO. Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

