Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,226,711.86 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,226,711.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Altair Engineering Price Performance
ALTR traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.54. 484,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.07, a PEG ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.