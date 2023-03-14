Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,226,711.86 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTRGet Rating) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,226,711.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ALTR traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.54. 484,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.07, a PEG ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 750.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

