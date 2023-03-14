Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Short Interest Update

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

ALTUW remained flat at $0.06 on Tuesday. 743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Altitude Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

