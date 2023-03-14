ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target Cut to $29.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 452.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Stock Down 6.7 %

ALXO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 259,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,339. The stock has a market cap of $214.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

About ALX Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.