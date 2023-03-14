ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target Cut to $29.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 452.38% from the stock’s previous close.
ALXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.
ALX Oncology Stock Down 6.7 %
ALXO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 259,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,339. The stock has a market cap of $214.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
