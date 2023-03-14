Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 12-Month Low at $79.00

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.00 and last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 39250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.85.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Amedisys by 9.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Amedisys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

