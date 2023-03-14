Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 472,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.91. 93,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,165. The company has a market cap of $808.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $32.63.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,549,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,809,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

