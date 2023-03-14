Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.04. 1,471,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,256.96%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

