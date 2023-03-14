Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $88,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.11. 299,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,701. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.13. The company has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.