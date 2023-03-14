Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FOLD. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,132.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $127,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 791,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,166.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,132.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 369,851 shares of company stock worth $4,641,867 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

