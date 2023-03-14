Amy G. Brady Sells 45,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KEY stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. 72,887,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,173,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

