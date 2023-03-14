Analysts Set Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) PT at $1,057.40

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,057.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CABGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5253 per share. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.