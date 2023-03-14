Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Target Price at $54.58

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

