Analysts Set Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) PT at $95.00

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

OEZVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Verbund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. Verbund has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

