Analyzing International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE)

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) and Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for International Game Technology and Alpine Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alpine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Game Technology currently has a consensus price target of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 61.04%. Given International Game Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Alpine Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

44.3% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Alpine Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Alpine Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares International Game Technology and Alpine Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology 6.51% 27.89% 5.04% Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

International Game Technology has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Game Technology and Alpine Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $4.23 billion 1.09 $275.00 million $1.35 17.11 Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A $6.09 million N/A N/A

International Game Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Acquisition.

Summary

International Game Technology beats Alpine Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support. The Global Gaming segment includes iGaming, sports betting, sales, product management, studios, global manufacturing, operations, and technology. The Digital & Betting segment has full responsibility for the worldwide iGaming and sports betting activities. The company was founded on July 11, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Alpine Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.