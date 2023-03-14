Annaly Capital Management, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 113.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.9%.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.3 %

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,880,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.