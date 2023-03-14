AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Price Performance

Shares of ANPC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ANPC Get Rating ) by 206.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.