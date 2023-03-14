Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $189.80 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $10.18 or 0.00041153 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $189.80 million and $16,095.85 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 10.02141125 USD and is up 5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $9,517.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

