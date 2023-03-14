Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Volume Hits $514,784.96

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $514,784.96 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00049300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00021878 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000858 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

