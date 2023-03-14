Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 381,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

Applied Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,449. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

