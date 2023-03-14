Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Applied UV Price Performance

AUVIP traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Applied UV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.2188 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

