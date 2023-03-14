Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APRE stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.