Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 118 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $225.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

