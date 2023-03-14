Ardor (ARDR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.69 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $93.84 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0939 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00068515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

