Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARMP opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.