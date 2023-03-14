Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ARMP opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
See Also
