Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Down 24.8% in February

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,828. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42.

