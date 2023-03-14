Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $202.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,098. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.