Ascent Group LLC Acquires 1,666 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440,188 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,649,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,634,000 after buying an additional 160,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after buying an additional 1,489,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,039,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,110,000 after buying an additional 683,592 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average is $115.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

