Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

