Ascent Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

