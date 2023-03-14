Ascent Group LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

