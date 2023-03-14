Ascent Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

