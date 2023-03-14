ASD (ASD) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

ASD (ASD) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $30.78 million and $4.28 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00034591 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002040 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00021776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00215977 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,704.98 or 0.99671748 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04560831 USD and is up 6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,335,110.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

