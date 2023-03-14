Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Down 29.8% in February

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 470.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Price Performance

ASPU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 1,629,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.17 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

