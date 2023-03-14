Asset Entities Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ASST)

Asset Entities’ (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 15th. Asset Entities had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Asset Entities Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASST opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Asset Entities has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $6.98.
Asset Entities Company Profile
