Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Update

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. 1,045,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,578. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $302.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

