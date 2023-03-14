Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) PT Lowered to $2.75 at BTIG Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATER. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Aterian to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Aterian in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Aterian Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.03. Aterian has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $7.26.
About Aterian
Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
