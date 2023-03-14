Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) PT Lowered to $2.75 at BTIG Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATER. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Aterian to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Aterian in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.03. Aterian has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aterian by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,880,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

