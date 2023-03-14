Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 547,800 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 467,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 410,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Atlas Technical Consultants Trading Up 0.2 %
ATCX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 209,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,885. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $474.66 million, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.
Institutional Trading of Atlas Technical Consultants
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 549.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter worth $78,000. 28.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
