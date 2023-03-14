AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

AtriCure Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $68.58.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

